President seeks NDC, AFWC graduates’ contribution to national development

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the graduates of National Defence Course (NDC) and Armed Forces War Course (AFWC) to contribute to national development.

“In this era of globalization, efficient and smart manpower are a must to continue development spree . . . You (NDC, AFWC graduates) should help build your nation and develop country through knowledge gained from the training courses,” he said.

The President was addressing a graduation ceremony of NDC and AFWC courses in Mirpur Cantonment’s National Defence College (NDC) here.

President Shahabuddin said in view of rapid expansion and development of ICT and changing global situation, the government is responsible to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people and nation.

Noting that ‘a higher position usually comes with the higher responsibility’, he said the acquired knowledge about policy-making, security, war strategy and development through the trainings would usher the graduates to the right direction.

The NDC and AFWC courses will have a great contribution to improving the graduates’ professional confidence with the desirable cohesiveness, transparency, commitment, dedication, accountability, discipline, efficiency and effectiveness to make perfect visionary leaders, pioneers and good officers, the President hoped.

“Only skilled, knowledgeable and self-esteemed people can help sustain democratic values, overcome poverty and face the challenges of the 21st century,” he added.

The Head of the State said the present government under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying hard to build Bangladesh as ‘Sonar Bangla’ envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Referring to ‘Vision 2041’ declared by the Prime Minister, to transform the country into ‘Smart Bangladesh’, he said Bangladesh’s current ‘Economic Miracle’ and ‘Development Marvel’ posed the country as a role model of development and an inspiring paragon of poverty eradication by the World Bank.

The President categorically said Bangladesh is rapidly moving towards the path of development and already gained the status of a developing country.

He also highlighted the government’s various development schemes including Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Rooppur Power Plant, Ghorashal Palash Urea factory as the real manifestation of Bangladesh’s economic emancipation.

Terming the personnel of country’s Armed Forces Division (AFD) as pro-people, the President, also the Commander-in-Chief of the AFD, said, the Armed Forces of Bangladesh symbolizes patriotism, commitment to the nation and guarantor of peace as well.

This year, 141 participants, including 43 from the Bangladesh Armed Forces, 13 from Bangladesh Civil Services, and 29 from 17 friendly countries took part in the National Defence Course.

The President said the 29 foreign graduates had developed social bonds and friendships beyond the professional relationship and they would act as ‘Goodwill Ambassadors’ of Bangladesh in their respective countries.

Acting Commandant of National Defense College Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam delivered the welcome speech and a vote of thanks.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Chiefs of the three services, senior civil and military officials, secretaries concerned to the President, faculties, staff officers, and course members of NDC and AFWC, among others, were present on the occasion.

The President also cut a cake and took part in the photo session with the NDC and AFWC graduates.