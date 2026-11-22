The ongoing instability across the country has significantly impacted the readymade garment (RMG) industry. In just 18 days, 317 garment factories have incurred losses totaling approximately $428 million. Due to production disruptions, foreign buyers have also relocated orders for about 60 million pieces of apparel from Bangladesh to other countries.

These details have emerged from a survey conducted by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the apex body of the garment industry. The organization collected data on the losses incurred by factories from November 1 to 18.

BGMEA released the survey results on Sunday (November 22) evening through a press release. It stated that participating factories were forced to suspend production for one to a maximum of 16 days. Consequently, products could not be supplied to buyers within the stipulated time.

Due to disruptions in production and supply, foreign buyers have transferred orders for approximately 60 million pieces of apparel to other countries. The financial value of these orders is approximately $250 million. Losing such orders amid global market competition has created significant pressure on Bangladesh’s garment industry.

BGMEA further stated that over six hundred garment factories have been affected by the ongoing instability. However, only 317 factories participated in the survey. Therefore, the reported extent of losses might be lower than the actual figure.

The organization fears that if the instability in industrial areas continues, the extent of losses could increase further in the coming days. BGMEA has called for responsible behavior from all relevant parties to overcome this situation and normalize production and export activities in the garment industry.