Amidst ongoing military tensions and strategic tug-of-war in the Middle East, Iran has showcased its military capabilities. On Saturday (November 21), the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new dual missile launcher and released a video of an underground missile base.

Iranian media claims that the new launcher is capable of launching two liquid-fueled missiles. However, the launcher’s operational capacity and technical specifications could not be independently verified.

The released video shows missiles and military vehicles lined up on both sides of a vast underground tunnel. IRGC Chief Commander Ahmad Bahedi inspected this secret missile base, accompanied by Majid Musavi, head of the force’s aerospace division. For security reasons, Iran did not disclose the location of the base.

During the inspection, Ahmad Bahedi claimed that, according to the NATO Secretary General’s statement, five thousand flights were conducted by NATO member countries in military operations against Iran. He commented that Iran has been able to maintain its position even in adverse circumstances.

At this time, Majid Musavi, head of the IRGC Aerospace Force, stated a firm stance against potential threats. He said they would not hesitate to counter any threat to national security and employ necessary military force.

Musavi claimed that Iran’s military capabilities have further increased during recent conflicts. Simultaneously, new and effective weapons have been integrated into the country’s defense system. He also stated that they are fully prepared to implement any directive from the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

According to military analysts, the new dual missile launcher is an upgraded version of Iran’s previous technology. The earlier version could launch two solid-fueled missiles. The new system is claimed to have incorporated the capability to use liquid-fueled missiles. However, detailed information on which type of missiles will be used or their maximum range has not been disclosed.

Previously, on November 10, the IRGC had released a video of another underground missile base. This marks the second time Iran has released a video of such a military installation in less than two weeks.

Analysts believe that Tehran aims to send a message to its adversaries about its defense capabilities by continuously showcasing missile bases and new military technology. These actions are also viewed as an effort to demonstrate Iran’s capabilities, countering claims made by the United States that Iran’s missile program was severely damaged in recent conflicts.