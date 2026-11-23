Even after fleeing to India, Sheikh Hasina is conspiring to destabilize Bangladesh through sabotage and arson terrorism, alleged BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. He stated that even after being ousted from power, Sheikh Hasina’s violent political character has not changed. She is still active in bringing back the politics of murder, enforced disappearance, and arson.

Rizvi made these remarks as the chief guest at a protest rally organized by the Association of Engineers Bangladesh (AEB) in front of the National Press Club on Monday (November 23) evening. The rally was held to protest ‘the nationwide planned anarchy and arson terrorism by the deposed fascist Awami League and its cronies.’

Rizvi said that even though fascist Sheikh Hasina has fled to India, she is plotting to turn the whole of Bangladesh into a graveyard. She fled the country, chased by the public and students, after depriving them of fundamental and democratic rights. However, there has been no change in her violent character.

Alleging that Sheikh Hasina wants to re-establish the politics of murder and enforced disappearance, Rizvi stated that BNP and opposition activists are being killed, and their homes are being set on fire. Money is being sent via bKash to ‘tokai’ (vagrants/street children) to set fire to garment factories and homes, thereby attempting to create an unstable environment in the country. They want to restart the politics of arson terrorism.

He said that Sheikh Hasina is still pursuing the same policies she implemented during her 17 years in power.

Rizvi stated that the government is confronting the rampage of fascists. However, unlike the previous Awami League government, people are not being shot dead indiscriminately. This is the difference between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Sheikh Hasina. Tarique Rahman stands for civilization, the rule of law, and humanity. The government will tackle the disorder through the rule of law.

Drawing India’s attention, the BNP leader questioned how the four Awami League leaders who fled to India managed to meet immigration officials at Petrapole, on the Indian border. He also questioned how Indian government officials could meet with fugitive leaders without India’s ‘green signal.’ Rizvi commented that despite India being a democratic country, it is acting contrarily towards Bangladesh.

He further added that the killers of children, teenagers, and university students will not have a place in this country. Even if they roar from hiding, the people of the country will no longer support them. The general public will unitedly take to the streets and thwart all conspiracies.

Engineers Khan Murshid, Harun Or Rashid, Mia Md. Kaiyum, and Enayet Hossain, among others, also spoke at the rally, which was presided over by AEB Member Secretary Engineer Shoeb Bashri Hablu and moderated by Engineer Asaduzzaman Chunnu.