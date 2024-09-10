US reiterates desire to work with Bangladesh’s interim government

The United States (US) has reaffirmed its willingness to cooperate with the interim government of Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, vehemently dismissing speculation about its involvement in the recent student-led mass uprising in the south Asian nation.

“We continue to be ready and eager to work with the interim government that’s led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus as it charts its democratic future for the people of Bangladesh,” said US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel at a press briefing in Washington on Monday.

He stated that the US is closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh but refused to comment on claims regarding foreign influence in the protests.

When asked about alleged Chinese involvement in the student demonstrations, Patel responded, “I am just not going to speculate.”

A reporter further noted that some Indian media outlets have suggested US involvement in the anti-government protests, highlighting India’s historic alliance with the ousted Bangladeshi government.

In response, Patel firmly denied these claims and said, “I have not seen those reports.”

“But what I can unequivocally say is that they are not true. That’s probably why I’ve not seen them,” he added.

The renowned economist and Nobel Peace laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8, raising hopes for a renewed democratic path for the nation.