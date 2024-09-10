বাংলা
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » US reiterates desire to work with Bangladesh’s interim government
NationalWorld News

US reiterates desire to work with Bangladesh’s interim government

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

The United States (US) has reaffirmed its willingness to cooperate with the interim government of Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, vehemently dismissing speculation about its involvement in the recent student-led mass uprising in the south Asian nation.

“We continue to be ready and eager to work with the interim government that’s led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus as it charts its democratic future for the people of Bangladesh,” said US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel at a press briefing in Washington on Monday.

He stated that the US is closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh but refused to comment on claims regarding foreign influence in the protests.

When asked about alleged Chinese involvement in the student demonstrations, Patel responded, “I am just not going to speculate.”

   

A reporter further noted that some Indian media outlets have suggested US involvement in the anti-government protests, highlighting India’s historic alliance with the ousted Bangladeshi government.

In response, Patel firmly denied these claims and said, “I have not seen those reports.”

“But what I can unequivocally say is that they are not true. That’s probably why I’ve not seen them,” he added.

The renowned economist and Nobel Peace laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8, raising hopes for a renewed democratic path for the nation.

   

You may also like

US Senate Majority whip expresses support to Prof Yunus

Indian Line of Credit projects to continue: Salehuddin

Govt revokes Spl PPs appointment in explosive case over BDR mutiny

Super shops can’t use polythene bags from Oct 1: Rizwana

Over 100,000 protest in France against new prime minister

Harris, Trump to clash in high-stakes debate

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Super shops can’t use polythene bags from Oct 1: Rizwana
Over 100,000 protest in France against new prime minister
Harris, Trump to clash in high-stakes debate
Convenience and User Experience: Reviewing Interfaces and Usability in Online Bookmakers and Mobile Applications

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More