Monday, September 9, 2024
Govt revokes Spl PPs appointment in explosive case over BDR mutiny
Govt revokes Spl PPs appointment in explosive case over BDR mutiny

by Mir Shakil
The government has cancelled the appointment of 17 special public prosecutors (PPs) in an Explosive Substances Act case filed with Lalbagh Police Station over the 2009 BDR mutiny.

A Law and Justice Division gazette notification confirmed the matter.

The 17 special PPs, whose appointments have been revoked are- Mosharraf Hossain Kazal, Sheikh Baharul Islam, Gazi Zillur Rahman, Abdul Jalil Afrad Kabir, AKM Touhidur Rahman, Md Moktar Hossain, Aminur Rahman Khan, Zebunnesa Akter Khan (Munni), Manjur Md Shahnewaj, Laiju Yasmin, Lucky Akter Flora, Md Masud Rana, Md Shahjahan, Shahana Begum, Md Feroj Ahmed, Md Omar Faruk and Md Habibur Rahman.

