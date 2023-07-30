Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today said his office would announce the schedule of the upcoming 12th general elections in October this year while the polls would be held in late December or early January of the next year.

“It is not possible to announce the schedule before October,” Awal told reporters at a media briefing replying to a question.

Asked when the elections could be held the CEC said “not before the last week of December”.

“The election will be held in the last week of December (2023) or first week of January (2024),” Awal said.

The CEC said he earlier had commented to a newspaper that the schedule might be announced in September keeping in mind the constitutional obligation to declare it within 90 days ahead of the polls.

Later, he said, the commission observed that it was not possible ahead of October.

facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonmessenger sharing buttonwhatsapp sharing buttonsharethis sharing button

Latest News Most View

AL to submit audit report to EC tomorrow

International Day against Drug Abuse observed in Feni

EC will announce election schedule in October: CEC

International Day against Drug Abuse observed in C’nawabganj

Law enforcers are ready for holding fair, conflict-free polls, Home Minister tells EMF

Four BNP men remanded over clash with cops in Dholaikhal

AL to stay in field to resist BNP’s ill-politics: Hasan

Kutubdia glitters in Bay of Bengal after illumination

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

HC exempts 2 cops from personal appearance after seeking apology

Russian Navy to receive 30 combat ships this year – Putin

Morocco beat South Korea for first Women’s World Cup win

Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Gatco graft case August 29

Moscow says thwarts Ukraine attack on Crimea involving 25 drones

Eight dead, 10 hospitalised after hurricane in Russia: official

Afghan cricketer smashes 42 runs off one T20 over

Back on track: Europe’s night trains make bumpy comeback

Polls open in C.Africa constitutional referendum: AFP

Biden and Netanyahu, unhappily bound in a key alliance

Light to moderate rain likely over country

All News