AL doesn’t want power through flattering: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said her party doesn’t want to remain in power through flattering as the people are its strength.

“We have no other guardian rather than the people of the country– being a daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I can’t do politics of sycophancy to stay in power,” she said.

The prime minister was exchanging views with the aspirant AL candidates for the next national elections at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina, also Chairman of the AL Parliamentary Nomination Board said Bangladesh became independence under the leadership of the Father of the Nation.

“The soil is ours. No dominance will be tolerated here. We are not dependent on others as the people are our strength,” she said.

Briefly describing her government’s measures taken in the last 15 years for the country’s socio-economic development, the premier said the people are in peace as Awami League is in power.

“The development spree will be continued if the people of the country again vote the Awami League to power,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said she works for all irrespective of party affiliation as she is the prime minister of the country and daughter of the Father of the Nation.

She said that the development of the country is now visible as her party is in power for the three consecutive terms following the democratic process.