EC firm to hold fair polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today expressed his firm determination to hold a free, fair and neutral national election slated for January 7 next year.

“We must have to hold a fair and credible election for protecting the economy and future of the country”, he said.

The CEC said this while addressing the first phase of a daylong training of the divisional officials at the Election Commission (EC) here as the chief guest.

The CEC said: “EC is working to stop the use of muscle power along with black money and irregularities”.

Regarding the training programme, Awal said it is necessary to impart intensive training on the electoral rules and regulations as the members of the electoral investigative committee can perform their duties accurately.

The Chief Election Commissioner, however, told the function that it will impossible for EC alone to hold free fair elections without the help of the government and also the sincerity, bravery and integrity of the officials who are assigned for rendering assistance for holding elections.

He said “We must be ensured that the voters can come to the center and return to home after hassle-free voting, adding “None of the allegations raised by any candidates would be taken into account if the polling agents would not present at the polls center.”

The EC wants uncontroversial result of the polls, said the CEC. “We have no alternative to holding a free and fair election for the sake of country’s democracy and economy as well”, he added.