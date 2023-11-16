বাংলা
Friday, November 17, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National AL to start selling nomination forms Saturday
National

AL to start selling nomination forms Saturday

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 6 views 2 minutes read

The ruling Awami League (AL) will start selling its nomination forms among the aspirant candidates on Saturday for the parliamentary elections slated for January 7.

The party aspirants can collect and submit the nomination papers from November 18 to November 21 between 10 am and 4 pm everyday, an AL press release said.

The interested party men should collect and submit the application forms for party nomination from the specific booths installed at the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

Nomination forms for the candidates of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be distributed from the second floor of the party office, while the aspirants from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions have to collect nomination papers from third floor of the office.

Nomination papers of all divisions will be received on the ground floor of the central office.

The AL nomination aspirants can collect and submit their application forms themselves or through a representative of the candidate without any extra gathering at the party office.

At the time of collection of the application form, a candidate must bring a photocopy of National Identity Card (NID). Mobile number, three posts held by the aspirant and current organisational identity must be clearly mentioned on the photocopy.

The nomination forms must be submitted within 4 pm on November 21, the release said.

At a press conference at the Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon here today, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said AL President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the process of sale of nomination forms tomorrow from a meeting of the AL’s National Election Steering Committee formed on the occasion of the 12th national elections.

He said the AL president will be connected virtually to the central office from Dhaka district Awami League office.

The sale of nomination forms will start on Saturday, he said.

You may also like

PM urges all parties to participate in national polls

PM for global unity to stop ongoing conflicts

Joy to distribute Joy Bangla Youth Award tomorrow

AL to extend all-out support to EC: Quader

Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

EC sets Jan 7 for next JS polls

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

AL to extend all-out support to EC: Quader
Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3
EC sets Jan 7 for next JS polls
There is no scope of dialogue now: Quader

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More