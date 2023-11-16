AL to start selling nomination forms Saturday

The ruling Awami League (AL) will start selling its nomination forms among the aspirant candidates on Saturday for the parliamentary elections slated for January 7.

The party aspirants can collect and submit the nomination papers from November 18 to November 21 between 10 am and 4 pm everyday, an AL press release said.

The interested party men should collect and submit the application forms for party nomination from the specific booths installed at the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

Nomination forms for the candidates of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be distributed from the second floor of the party office, while the aspirants from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions have to collect nomination papers from third floor of the office.

Nomination papers of all divisions will be received on the ground floor of the central office.

The AL nomination aspirants can collect and submit their application forms themselves or through a representative of the candidate without any extra gathering at the party office.

At the time of collection of the application form, a candidate must bring a photocopy of National Identity Card (NID). Mobile number, three posts held by the aspirant and current organisational identity must be clearly mentioned on the photocopy.

The nomination forms must be submitted within 4 pm on November 21, the release said.

At a press conference at the Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon here today, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said AL President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the process of sale of nomination forms tomorrow from a meeting of the AL’s National Election Steering Committee formed on the occasion of the 12th national elections.

He said the AL president will be connected virtually to the central office from Dhaka district Awami League office.

The sale of nomination forms will start on Saturday, he said.