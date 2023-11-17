Joy to distribute Joy Bangla Youth Award tomorrow

Prime Minister’s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairman Sajeeb Wazed Joy will announce the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2023 winners at a ceremony in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, tomorrow.

The country’s biggest youth award giving ceremony, recognising the efforts of young visionaries to turn around their communities, will kick off at 2:20pm at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development at Savar.

This year marks the seventh edition of the ceremony. The event will be aired live on private television channels in addition to its broadcast on the Facebook pages of print, electronic, and digital media. CRI, the ruling Awami League’s research wing, will air the event live on its Facebook page.

The award will be given in six categories after selection from more than 750 applications from all over the country.

According to Young Bangla, the country’s largest youth platform which organizes the event, the field visit was done after scrutinizing the applications initially received this year. From there, the names of the final winners will be announced.

The award recognizes the best youth organizations in Bangladesh for their humanitarian work and contribution to society. The biggest youth platform Young Bangla has been hosting Joy Bangla Youth Award since 2015.

In the previous six seasons, 145 youth-led organizations have been honored through this award. Along with that, their success story has been presented to the people of Bangladesh.

This year, the awards are given to organizations of people aged 18 to 35 in six categories. The categories are skills and employment, arts and culture, community well-being, social inclusion, climate and environmental innovation and communication. Organizations under this category include women empowerment, child rights, empowerment of persons with disabilities, empowerment of backward people, employment and innovation, creativity and entertainment, knowledge and capacity development, empowerment of the extreme poor, environment and climate change, health care, socio-cultural initiatives, disasters risk reduction and emergency service delivery.

Young Bangla is currently working as the largest youth platform with more than 300 organizations in addition to the organizations that received the Joy Bangla Youth Award.

Along with these organizations, more than 50 thousand volunteers and more than 3 lakh members are associated with Young Bangla. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became a member of Young Bengal in May 2022.

Since its inception in November 2014, Joy Bangla Youth Award, named after the historical pro-liberation slogan ‘Joy Bangla’, Young Bangla, the youth front of CRI, has been awarding young people of organisations run by young people whose vision and initiatives catalysed positive change in society.