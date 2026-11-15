“Don’t consider me as a political opponent, give Jahangir Bhai the chance”: Asif

The current situation in Gopalganj is somewhat volatile. Defying restrictions on their activities, hundreds of Awami League leaders and activists from various unions are entering the district town on motorcycles, vans, buses, and trucks. At this time, protesters broke through police barricades, entered various city roads, and chanted slogans in favor of the Awami League and its president, Sheikh Hasina.

In such a situation, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, Senior Joint Member Secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), posted on social media regarding the ‘responsibility of the Home Ministry’.

In a post made on Sunday (November 15) afternoon, he wrote, “Don’t consider me as a political opponent. Instead, consider former Home Advisor Jahangir Bhai. He will be able to control (the situation) a hundred times better; do you remember Operation Devil Hunt?”

Earlier, Asif Mahmud had expressed a desire to take charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs for two months in another post. Following his post, Prime Minister’s Political Assistant Rashed Khan made a counter-post.