বাংলা
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Actress Anjana Rahman Passes Away
Entertainment

Actress Anjana Rahman Passes Away

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 4 views 1 minutes read

Renowned Bangladeshi film actress Anjana Rahman has passed away. She breathed her last today (date) while on life support at PG Hospital in Dhaka. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un.

It has been reported that Anjana had been gravely ill for some time. She was suffering from lung infections and other severe health complications. Her condition worsened, and she was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (PG Hospital) in the capital. Despite the relentless efforts of the medical team, she could not be saved.

A Legendary Artist’s Farewell

Anjana Rahman was a shining star in Bangladeshi cinema. Her films captivated audiences both at home and abroad. Apart from her significant contributions to Dhallywood, she was also a familiar face on the international stage, earning accolades for her performances.

Among her notable films are “Golapi Ekhon Train-e,” “Ashirbad,” and “Ontorale.” Her unique acting skills and charisma left an indelible mark on the audience. Even in her final days, she remained connected to the world of acting.

A Nation in Mourning

Her demise has cast a shadow of grief over the entertainment industry. Colleagues, fellow artists, and directors have expressed profound sorrow over her passing. Reflecting on her contributions, they stated, “Anjana was a multifaceted talent. Her departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our industry.”

Her family has announced that details regarding her funeral and burial will be shared later.

The Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association and various other organizations have issued condolences over her death. Her passing marks the end of an era in the film industry.

 

You may also like

Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering

Crime thriller steals best pic at Bollywood awards in UAE

Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes

‘The Idol’ scandalises Cannes with kink and toxic fame

Singer Noble remanded

Arohi Mim Interview

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Dhaka discusses upcoming Rohingya conference with UNGA President
Keep prices of essentials at tolerable level during Ramadan: CA asks officials
Year 2024 in glorious history of Bangladesh
Key moments in the life of Jimmy Carter

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More