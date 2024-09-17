বাংলা
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
National

Expose drug godfathers to justice: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) has asked all concerned to bring the kingpins of illegal drug dealers to book.

“Expose the godfathers of illegal drug traders to justice. You have to capture not only the carriers, but also kingpins of the drug dealers,” he said.

He gave the instruction while exchanging views with high ups of the Department of Narcotic Control (DNC) at Segunbagicha here in the capital city this morning.

The Home Adviser asked the DNC officials to intensify the drives against drugs during the ongoing joint raids across the nation and submit its progress report daily.

   

“Your performances will be evaluated based on your success on this matter,” he said.

He asked the DNC officials to work sincerely to stamp out illicit drug trading from the society, otherwise the future generation, families, society and state would face dire consequences.

“We have to check drug abuse by any means,” he said.

The home adviser said the DNC officials have own uniform, but have no arms or weapons. “It is necessary to give them arms for conducting successful drives. Measures will be taken to this end,” he assured.

   

He also suggested the DNC to take support from police or other law enforcement agencies in case of conducting any risky operation.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury called for reducing corruption, saying, “Success of the interim government will not come if fails to reduce graft.”

The home adviser asked the DNC officials to keep them away from taking bribe and committing corruption.

Senior Secretary at the Security Services Division Md Mashiur Rahman and DNC Director General (DG) Khondoker Mostafizur Rahman, among others, were present.

   

