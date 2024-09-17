Germany to provide 1 billion Euro to Bangladesh: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said Germany will provide 1 billion Euro to Bangladesh in the next 10 years, including 15 million Euro this year, to develop its renewable energy sector.

Both countries will promote knowledge exchange and cooperation with non-state actors like private sector, research institutes, academia, and civil society, she said.

The environment adviser made the remarks after a meeting with German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster at her ministry’s office here, an official release said.

Rizwana said the collaboration will also involve small ethnic minorities, women, and youth, fostering a multi-stakeholder approach.

She thanked the ambassador for Germany’s continued support in environmental and climate matters.

She emphasised the need for increased international cooperation to address global climate challenges and the importance of sustainable forest management.

The envoy expressed Germany’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its fight against climate change and appreciated the government’s efforts in protecting the environment.

He also highlighted Germany’s expertise in renewable energy and offered technical assistance in Bangladesh’s green energy initiatives.

During the meeting, the adviser and the envoy discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on environmental protection, river cleaning projects and climate change mitigation.

They also discussed potential collaboration on sustainable development projects, green technology adoption for tackling environmental and climate-related challenges.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to explore further avenues for collaboration, particularly in technology transfer and environmental sustainability projects.