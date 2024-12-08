SC upholds HC judgment scrapping 5 cases against Dr Yunus

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today upheld a High Court judgment that scrapped five labour law cases against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, also the incumbent Chief Adviser of the interim government.

A three-member apex court bench headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order, dismissing a leave to appeal petition filed against the High Court judgment.

Senior Advocate Mustafizur Rahman Khan took part in the hearing for Dr Muhammad Yunus, while Additional Attorney General Aneek Rushd Haque stood for the state.

The High Court on October 24 scrapped the five cases against Dr Yunus filled for allegedly violating labour law as the then chairman of Grameen Telecom. The state later filed the petition against the judgment.

A few former employees of Grameen Telecom filed the cases with Dhaka 3rd Labour Court against three including Dr Muhammad Yunus on July 3, 2019.

Dr Yunus filed a petition with the High Court in 2020, pleading to quash the proceedings of the cases. The court after holding hearing on the plea, issued a rule in this regard.

The High Court on October 24 ultimately scrapped all the five cases.