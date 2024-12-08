বাংলা
Sunday, December 8, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » SC upholds HC judgment scrapping 5 cases against Dr Yunus
National

SC upholds HC judgment scrapping 5 cases against Dr Yunus

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 1 minutes read

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today upheld a High Court judgment that scrapped five labour law cases against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, also the incumbent Chief Adviser of the interim government.

A three-member apex court bench headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order, dismissing a leave to appeal petition filed against the High Court judgment.

Senior Advocate Mustafizur Rahman Khan took part in the hearing for Dr Muhammad Yunus, while Additional Attorney General Aneek Rushd Haque stood for the state.

The High Court on October 24 scrapped the five cases against Dr Yunus filled for allegedly violating labour law as the then chairman of Grameen Telecom. The state later filed the petition against the judgment.

   

A few former employees of Grameen Telecom filed the cases with Dhaka 3rd Labour Court against three including Dr Muhammad Yunus on July 3, 2019.

Dr Yunus filed a petition with the High Court in 2020, pleading to quash the proceedings of the cases. The court after holding hearing on the plea, issued a rule in this regard.

The High Court on October 24 ultimately scrapped all the five cases.

You may also like

Bashir seeks people’s support to ensure justice for all

Indian propaganda will cause no harm to Bangladesh: Sakhawat

105 more Bangladeshis return from Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

Tarique Rahman for utmost restraint amid Bangladesh-India tensions

Bashir seeks business bodies’ capacity enhancement for graduation benefits

CA for more intensive work to revitalise SAARC

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

US says Amnesty charge of ‘genocide’ by Israel ‘unfounded’
105 more Bangladeshis return from Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
Macron Seeks New Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis
Kishori Maa | কিশোরী মা | Athena Adhikary | Hannan Shelly | Saika Ahmed | Natok 2024

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More