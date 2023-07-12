Govt strengthening armed forces only for ensuring country’s sovereignty: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated that Bangladesh has no intention to engage in war with anyone, saying her government has taken initiatives of overall development of the armed forces only to secure the country’s independence and sovereignty.

“Actually, we don’t want to engage in war with anyone. Our vision is only to secure our Independence and Sovereignty,” she said.

The premier said this while addressing the Commissioning ceremony of the newly constructed base of Bangladesh Navy BNS Sher-e-Bangla, four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS at Kalapara in Patuakhali district.

Joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, she said the government has taken steps to develop armed forces including the navy, so they become skillful attaining international level quality and standard. “We’ve taken special measures for that purpose,” she said.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said that apart from procurement of helicopters, equipment besides construction of several warships is underway to strengthen surveillance and security at sea.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal delivered welcome address.

At the outset, an audio-visual documentary on BNS Sher-e-Bangla, four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS was screened.

During the commissioning ceremony, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal handed over the commissioning formans to the base commander of BNS Sher-e-Bangla and commanders of four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS.

The premier also unveiled the nameplates of the BNS Sher-e-Bangla base and four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS.

Later, the national flag was waived for the first time at BNS Sher-e-Bangla base and four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS as per the naval tradition, which is known “colours’ in Navy.

Highlighting the various measures taken by the government to modernise the Navy, the Prime Minister said, in the last 14 and a half years, the Awami League government has modernised and increased the capabilities of the navy by adding aviation wings and submarines to the fleet as per “Forces Goal-2030”.

“By these, the Bangladesh Navy has been well established as a three-dimensional force in the world today,” she said.

She mentioned that a maximum number of warships have been inducted into the Navy, while Naval Aviation, equipped with helicopters and patrol aircraft and specialised force Special Warfare Diving and Salvage (SWDS), have been developed.

Pointing out the ability to build ships, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh has been able to build its own ships. “We want our country to move forward. Our Navy has already attained many capabilities,” she said.

She said that the Bangladesh Navy has turned to “Builder Navy” from “Buyer Navy”.

Mentioning the official launch of the BNS Sher-e-Bangla base and 8 ships of the Navy, the Prime Minister expressed hope that these bases and ships, in addition to their respective operational activities, will ensure the security of Payra seaport, the safe movement of domestic and foreign ships in the sea as well as security in coastal areas.

“It (the Navy) will play a special role in preventing smuggling and illegal fishing,” she said, adding the force is also assisting coastal people.

Appreciating the work of the Bangladesh Navy at home and abroad, she said that the Navy is making a huge contribution not only to the country, but also to the UN peacekeeping mission side by side, gaining an international reputation.

In this context, the Prime Minister said that the Bangladesh Navy’s warships are successfully deployed in the Mediterranean under the Multinational Maritime Task Force, brightening the image of Bangladesh around the world.

Expressing her determination to move Bangladesh forward, Sheikh Hasina said, Bangladesh has changed. Bangladesh is now digital Bangladesh, Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food and Bangladesh has got the status of a developing nation.

“Bangladesh should be taken further forward.”

She said that Bangladesh has got the status of a developing country during the golden jubilee celebrations of independence.

“Bangladesh will advance as a developing country in 2026. In 2041, Bangladesh will be a developed, prosperous, smart country,” she said, adding, “In that way, we are implementing the plans to build Bangladesh.”