AL’s one-point is to hold election as per constitution: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today reiterated that the next parliamentary elections would be held under the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in line with the country’s constitution.

“One dream of BNP has died and now it is dreaming of another. What are you (BNP leaders) dreaming of? Is it Sheikh Hasina’s resignation? They (BNP) have one-point demand. We too have one-point demand, our one-point demand is that the next election must be held as per constitution, keeping Sheikh Hasina in power,” he told a rally here.

Dhaka South and North City units of Awami League jointly organised the peace rally in front of Baitul Mukarram South Gate this afternoon, protesting BNP’s terrorism and anarchy.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said: “BNP’s one-point demand is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. Our one-point is that there will be no election without Sheikh Hasina”.

BNP leaders know that they will be defeated in the elections and they will be washed away by the popularity of AL President Sheikh Hasina, he said.

“So they envy Sheikh Hasina…Sheikh Hasina’s mistake is that she is committed to building Smart Bangladesh by 2041,” the AL general secretary said.

Quader said foreigners want free and fair elections in Bangladesh and the AL wants it too, but any party, which would try to halt polls, will be resisted.

Chaired by Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was addressed by AL presidium members, joint general secretaries including Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, organising secretaries, Dhaka South City mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapash, Dhaka North City mayor Atiqul Islam, and other party officials.

Quader said the ruling Awami League will not obstruct anyone’s programme but it will resist all hurdles against holding of free and fair elections.

“We will not compromise with any evil force. There is no compromise or dialogue with those whose hands are stained with blood,” he added.

Matia Chowdhury said BNP leaders claim that there is no democracy in the country but talking of democracy does not match them.

“No matter how many advantages are given to you, your character will not change. Democracy has been practiced in this country only under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, not under any other government,” she added.

She said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman wanted to turn Bangladesh into Pakistan-like one by killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, but failed to do so.

But their (BNP’s) nature and thoughts are yet to change, he said.

AL joint general secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said: “BNP announced one-point in 2013 and did it in 2014 too. BNP also announced one-point in 2015 and 2019. A few days ago, they (BNP) also announced one-point again. Their one-point was burst like a balloon”.

He said former VP of Dhaka University Nurul Haque Nur held a meeting with an Israeli agent, while BNP’s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman also had a meeting with an Israeli agent in the same way.

Terming BNP an agent of Israel, Dr Hasan said: “We have also declared one-point. Our one-point is that we will kick out the Israeli agents, murderers and those, who throw petrol bombs on people, from politics, Insha Allah”.