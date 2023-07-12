Hasan urges HR organizations to listen to wailings of victims of Zia’s atrocities

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today urged the human rights organizations from home and abroad and friendly countries to listen to the wailings of the relatives of the victims of atrocities during BNP regimes.

“Scores of innocent people fell victim of atrocities during the regime of military ruler Ziaur Rahman and his wife Khaleda Zia. It will help establishing the human rights,” he said while addressing a human chain programme in front of the Central Shaheed Minar today.

‘Mayer Kanna’ an organisation of the relatives of the victims who were killed without any trial or in Kangaroo court set up by Ziaur Rahman in 1977 and ‘Agnisanthrasher Artonad’ an organization of the victims of BNP’s arson in 2013, 2014 and 2015 organized the human chain formation programme.

Dr Hasan said the government is determined to bring the perpetrators of the killing under justice to trial the crimes. Human rights were violated extremely by Ziaur Rahman in 1977 in Bangladesh when hundreds of members of armed forces were hanged without any trial, he said.

Even, many were hanged before the verdict, said Dr Hasan, adding one was hanged instead of another due to similarity of name. They cried and told that ‘it was not me’. But nobody heard their appeal, he added.

The information minister said, “Sergeant Kamal has made his statement today and he himself is a victim of arson attack. Hundreds of innocent people who don’t know and don’t do politics and came out on the streets for livelihood were not spared in 2013, 2014 and 2015 by the BNP-Jamaat hooligans.

“The terrorists at the instigation of Khaldea Zia and Tarique Rahman carried out the petrol bombs attacks with the direction and financial assistance of Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas and other BNP leaders.”

“Petrol bombs were hurled on the trucks parked beside the road and killed its driver alive during BNP-Jamaat movements, he said asking “what type of politics it was? ”

Dr Hasan said BNP leaders including Begum Khaleda Zia, Tarique Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas who are vocal now and making statements round the clock for human rights, are the mastermind and responsible for the arson attacks.

The minister raised question about the neutrality of the so called human rights organization saying “where were those persons, who are now making statements on human rights issues when the trial of Bangabandhu murder case was postponed forcibly in the higher court.

A person and his relatives have rights to seek justice for killing their family members. But, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana had no rights to seek justice of the murder of their parents and brothers.

Speakers demanded posthumous trial of Ziaur Rahman and other leaders of BNP and Jamaat for those killings.

Mamtaz Begum, mother of Sergeant Kamal Pasha, who was killed during Ziaur Rahman rule, Dhaka University (DU) Teachers Association president Professor Dr Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, general secretary Professor Zinat Huda, Bangabandhu Ainjibi Parishad vice president Advocate Jesmin Sultana, DU Professor Dr Shitesh Chandra Bacchar, leaders of the organizations Proshanto Bhushan Barua, Shahadat Hossain Babu, Kamruzzaman Lenin and Rashedul Islam Russel, among others, spoke on the occasion.