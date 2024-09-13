বাংলা
Friday, September 13, 2024
Mild heat wave sweeping over country
National

Mild heat wave sweeping over country

by Mir Shakil
Mild heat wave is sweeping over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sirajganj, Nilphamari, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate from some places.

Bangladesh meteorological department made this forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

A low pressure area has formed over southeastern part of Bangladesh and adjoining the Northeast Bay and now lies over the same area as a well-marked low. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further.

   

The land Depression over Uttar Pradesh persists. It is likely to weaken gradually. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, center of the land Depression, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, center of the well-marked low to Assam. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 37.4 degree Celsius at Mymensingh district while today’s minimum temperature 23.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Bandarban district.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 378 millimeters (mm) at Cox’s Bazar.

   

The sun sets at 06.04pm today and rises at 05.45am tomorrow in the capital.

