Six killed in Cox’s Bazar landslides

At least six people, including three Rohingyas, were killed in separate landslides in Sadar upazila and at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of the district in the early hours of today.

Three members of a family died in South Dikkul area under Jhilongja union in the Sadar upazila while three members of another family died at the Hatikumrul-14 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of the district.

The separate incidents occurred late Thursday night and early hours of today.

Giyas Uddin Zhiku, the former chairman of Jhilongja Union Parishad said that they heard the sound of a landslide from the direction of Mizan’s house during heavy rain at night. Later, they went there and saw that Mizan’s family was crushed under the landslide. Mizan was immediately rescued alive around 3am. Later, with the help of the locals, the bodies were recovered from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Akhi Moni, 21, wife of Mizanur Rahman and their two children – Miha Jinnat, 5, and Latifa Islam, 1.

Cox’s Bazar Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nilufa Yasmin Chowdhury visited the affected area and cash Taka 75,000 were given to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission Mohammad Samsud Douza Nayan said, due to continuous heavy rains, three residential houses were destroyed by a landslide in Hakim Para Rohingya Camp No. 14 in Ukhiya upazila and three brothers of the same family died due to soil pressure.

They are Abdur Rahim, Abdul Hafeez and Abdul Waheed, sons of Kabir Ahmed of E-2 block of the camp.

Cox’s Bazar Meteorological Office assistant meteorologist Abdul Hannan said that the total rainfall in 27 hours from 6 am on Thursday to 9 am on Friday was 401 mm. This is the highest rainfall recorded in a single day this season.