বাংলা
Friday, September 13, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Six killed in Cox’s Bazar landslides
District

Six killed in Cox’s Bazar landslides

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 2 minutes read

At least six people, including three Rohingyas, were killed in separate landslides in Sadar upazila and at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of the district in the early hours of today.

Three members of a family died in South Dikkul area under Jhilongja union in the Sadar upazila while three members of another family died at the Hatikumrul-14 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of the district.

The separate incidents occurred late Thursday night and early hours of today.

Giyas Uddin Zhiku, the former chairman of Jhilongja Union Parishad said that they heard the sound of a landslide from the direction of Mizan’s house during heavy rain at night. Later, they went there and saw that Mizan’s family was crushed under the landslide. Mizan was immediately rescued alive around 3am. Later, with the help of the locals, the bodies were recovered from the spot.

   

The deceased were identified as Akhi Moni, 21, wife of Mizanur Rahman and their two children – Miha Jinnat, 5, and Latifa Islam, 1.

Cox’s Bazar Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nilufa Yasmin Chowdhury visited the affected area and cash Taka 75,000 were given to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission Mohammad Samsud Douza Nayan said, due to continuous heavy rains, three residential houses were destroyed by a landslide in Hakim Para Rohingya Camp No. 14 in Ukhiya upazila and three brothers of the same family died due to soil pressure.

They are Abdur Rahim, Abdul Hafeez and Abdul Waheed, sons of Kabir Ahmed of E-2 block of the camp.

   

Cox’s Bazar Meteorological Office assistant meteorologist Abdul Hannan said that the total rainfall in 27 hours from 6 am on Thursday to 9 am on Friday was 401 mm. This is the highest rainfall recorded in a single day this season.

You may also like

Hasina sued over killing of private firm employee in RAB copter shooting

Five crushed to death under train wheels in Narsingdi

Five killed as bus plunges into ditch in Cumilla

Five persons including four women killed in Gopalganj road accident

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Bangladesh decentralised lots of supply chains: WTO DG
Chief Adviser to address nation this evening
Hasina sued over attempt to murder lawyer in 2013
Govt forms taskforce for just, sustainable, dynamic economy

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More