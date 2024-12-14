Advisor’s Remarks on Reform an Attempt to Depoliticize: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said that the remarks made by an advisor yesterday regarding reforms and directed at politicians are essentially an attempt to depoliticize. He pointed out that all reforms in world history have been carried out by politicians.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday morning (December 14) in Mirpur, Dhaka, after paying tribute to the nation’s best sons on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day, Rizvi made these comments.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi further stated that reform is a continuous process. Irregularities in society cannot be eradicated in a single day. This requires cooperation at all levels.

He also remarked that exaggerating about reforms and blaming politicians indicate ignorance of history.

Earlier, on Friday (December 13), at an event, the interim government’s Advisor for Forests and Environment, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, responding to a journalist’s question, said, “If politicians can carry out reforms, then what have they done in the past 53 years? It is due to the failure of politicians that we had to take responsibility. Once the reforms are complete, the Chief Advisor will announce the roadmap for elections.”