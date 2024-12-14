বাংলা
World News

What Kind of Relationship Does India Want with Bangladesh: Jaishankar Explains

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke about the country’s foreign policy in the Lok Sabha, where the relationship with neighboring Bangladesh was also discussed. On Friday (December 13), in response to a question from Congress MP Manish Tewari, Jaishankar highlighted India’s role in strengthening ties with its neighbors.

During his remarks, Jaishankar referred to India’s relations with China and Pakistan, hinting that India does not want a similar relationship with Bangladesh. He said, “India has a partnership with Bangladesh in various developmental activities. However, there have been some concerns recently, particularly regarding minorities.”

He further stated, “Our expectation is to establish a mutually beneficial and stable relationship with Bangladesh’s evolving framework.”

