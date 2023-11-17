PM for global unity to stop ongoing conflicts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said trust deficit among nations and lack of respect for international laws have led to the ongoing war in Europe and carnage in Palestine, calling upon the global leaders to be united to put an end to the conflicts.

“These conflicts call for an urgent need to create genuine trust and mutual respect among the warring nations and involved international actors,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the two-day 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, which was held on virtual platform hosted by India with participation of 125 countries, from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

She said the theme of today’s summit, “Together for Everyone’s Growth with Everyone’s Trust” is most timely as it flags the pressing issue our world faces today, namely, “trust deficit”.

Sheikh Hasina continued: “As it is, our world is plagued with unbearable poverty, undesirable inequality, intolerable terrorism, and the catastrophic threat of climate change.”

In addition, she said that there have now appeared sanctions and countersanctions, with new challenges and increasing hardship for the people of the Global South.

“In this critical time, the world must unite as one and strengthen “Everyone’s Trust” to achieve “Everyone’s Growth”,” the premier said.

She expressed her profound concern at the tragic, inhuman existence of the hapless Palestinians in the face of merciless carnage.

“It is time for all of us to unite as one world and demand the end of the conflict,” Sheikh Hasina said.

The premier appreciated her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for convening the “2nd Voice of the Global South Summit 2023”.

“I also thank him for constantly raising the voice of the Global South all through the G20 Presidency,” she said.

After inaugurating the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “This is the time for the countries of the Global South must speak in one voice for the greater global good, for one family, one future. We must move forward together with the guiding principle of five C’s—convocation, cooperation, communication, creativity and capacity building.”

At his address, the Indian premier condemned the attack on Israel on 7th October last alongside the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Modi also said that India had sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine.

Sheikh Hasina said that the Global South is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping our future.

“However, we are often vulnerable to various socio-economic challenges.

These need to be addressed by allowing more space and voice for the Global South to enable the creation of a more equitable and peaceful world based on “Everyone’s Trust,” she said.

Bangladesh, in this regard, remains committed, Sheikh Hasina said.

The premier vowed: “Bangladesh stands ready to share with the Global South our experiences on achieving food security, free housing, community healthcare, women’s empowerment, and climate adaptation.”

The Bangladesh Prime Minister placed her five recommendations for the betterment of Global south and the world:

The recommendations are:

FIRST: As keen advocate of promoting peace, I believe it is vital to uphold global peace and stability for the overall well-being of humanity.

The Global South must maintain a united front against unilateral sanctions and counter-sanctions.

SECOND: Women, as half of the global population, are crucial for the creation of inclusive and vibrant societies.

As the longest-serving female leader, I know for sure that empowering women is a strategic necessity for a brighter and more equitable future.

Third: All efforts are vital to limiting the global temperature to 1.5o Celsius.

Increased financing and the transfer of relevant technologies for climate adaptation to the Global South are imperative.

Fourth: The Global South as major manpower-exporting countries, should streamline migration in the development process to offer a better life to all and to contribute to economic growth in both host and home countries.

Fifth: LDCs are facing various economic challenges resulting from COVID-19 and conflicts in parts of the world.

I urge here the continuation of duty, quota-free access, and other facilities for a good period for graduating LDCs and after their graduation.

Finally, I stress the importance of South-South and Triangular Cooperation for the promotion of global human development.

I also urge development partners, international financial institutions, and stakeholders to generously support the Global South for a better future.