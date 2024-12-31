CA pays homage to Manmohan Singh at Indian High Commission

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today paid rich tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died last week.

Prof Yunus visited the Indian High Commission here and placed a wreath at the portrait of the late Indian ex-prime minister.

He also wrote a message of mourning in the condolence book opened at the Indian Mission.

India is observing a seven-day mourning for its late former premier.

Indian envoy Pranay Kumar Verma received Dr Yunus at the High Commission at Baridhara here at 11:30 am.

The chief adviser spoke briefly with the high commissioner and shared his memories with his long-time friend Manmohan Singh.

“How simple he was! How wise he was!” he said, recalling his friendship with the late Indian former prime minister.

Dr Yunus also said that Singh played a big role in turning India into a global economic giant.