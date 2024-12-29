Bangladesh Cricket: A look back at 2024

The Bangladesh women’s team, like the men’s team, also had a lean year in 2024 since they failed to accomplish anything noteworthy. But the Under-19 team exalted the cricket-crazy nation once again by retaining the Asia Cup title. Last year they won the title for the first time by winning against UAE but this year, they made it more delightful by beating archrivals India to reclaim the Asia Best title again. In organizational aspects, Bangladesh cricket also went through major renovation following the ouster of the Awami League government. Faruque Ahmed was elected as the new president of BCB and took several steps to oust the corruption from the country’s cricket.

Under-19 team retain Asia Cup

Bangladesh Under-19 team, though failed to move into the semi-final in the Under-19 World Cup held in South Africa early in the year, they amended the disappointment by winning the Asia Cup for the second consecutive time this year. In the final, Bangladesh beat archrivals India, which made it double delight. In this tournament, Bangladesh also beat Pakistan in the semi-final.

A disappointing year for Bangladesh Women’s team

Even though the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave the female cricketers a pay rise at the fag end of the year, the performance of the Women’s team was utmost disappointing. In this year, they played two ODI series, sweeping a three-match series against Ireland but being swept by Australia in a three-match series.

But in T20 format, they lost all three series-3-0 to Australia, 5-0 to India and 3-0 to Ireland. This year, they also played in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, where their performance took a further nosedive. Bangladesh only won three matches in those two major tournaments, and those three wins came against Thailand and Malayisa (in the Asia Cup) and Scotland (in the T20 World Cup). They in fact couldn’t beat any top-ranked team in any format. However, the BCB also introduced first-class tournament for the Women cricketers in a bid to gain the Test status.

Faruque became BCB president

Faruque Ahmed became the first national cricketer to become the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president this year after the ouster of the Awami League government. Most of the BCB directors, including its former president, Nazmul Hassan Papon went into hiding after the political change. In this awkward situation, Faruque was elected BCB president and had to start from scratch. He took several initiatives to form a new BCB in line with the vision of new Bangladesh.

Tamim returns to competitive cricket

Tamim hinted at returning to the national fold by showing some impressive performance in the revamped NCL T20. He passed the fitness test and played two audacious knocks in the tournament that was held to give the local players an exposure in T20 format. After Tamim’s show and form, the selectors also expressed their hope to get him in the national fold again. Tamim has been absent from the Bangladesh team since last year after his loggerheads with the then BCB led by Nazmul Hasan Papon and star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

Simmons appointed new head coach of Bangladesh

West Indies’ Phil Simmons was appointed Bangladesh’s head coach immediately after Faruque Ahmed-led BCB sacked coach Chandika Hathurusingha over two serious offences. Hathurusingha was accused of slapping a Bangladesh cricketer during the 2023 World Cup and took more leaves than he got.

BCB launch new look BPL

The BCB took an initiative to launch a new-look BPL and through it they want to make Bangladesh a brand. For the first time, the BPL saw the unmasking of Mascot, which made a tour to create the hype. BCB arranges a music fest in three venues of BPL.