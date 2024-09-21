Govt approves export of 3,000 MTs of hilsa to India for Durga Puja

The government of Bangladesh has approved export of 3,000 metrics tons of delicious Hilsa fish to India on the occasion of upcoming Durga Puja, the commerce ministry said in a statement here today.

The interested applicants have been advised to contact the relevant wing (Deputy Secretary, Export Wing-2, Room No-127, Building-3, Ministry of Commerce) of the ministry to obtain export permissions by 12 noon on September 24, it read.

It said no new application will be considered after the aforesaid date, the statement said adding those who have already applied before the ministry to this end need not to apply again.