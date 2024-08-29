CA signs instrument of accession to int’l convention on enforced disappearances

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today signed the Instrument of Accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances.

He signed the instrument at the weekly meeting of the council of advisers amid clapping by the advisers.

“It is a historic occasion,” the chief adviser’s press wing quoted Prof Yunus as saying.

The instrument was signed a day before the International Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The interim government earlier this week formed a commission to investigate every case of enforced disappearances by security forces during the Sheikh Hasina government’s 15-year authoritarian rule.

The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance was adopted at New York on 20 December in 2006.

“NOW THEREFORE I, Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser, declare that the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, having considered the above-mentioned Convention, accedes to the same and undertakes faithfully to perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained,” the instrument read.

“IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have signed this instrument of accession at Dhaka, Bangladesh on 29 August 2024,” it said.