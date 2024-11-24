CEC, 4 ECs sworn in

Newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and four Election Commissioners (ECs) Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Begum Tahmida Ahmad and Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah today took oath at the Supreme Court here.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath of office to the CEC and ECs at the Supreme Court (SC) Judges’ Lounge at 1.30pm as SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan conducted the function.

Judges of the Appellate Division, members of the election commission search committee, officials of the Election Commission and employees of the Supreme Court Registrar General’s office, among others, were present.

Earlier on November 21, President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed former secretary AMM Nasir Uddin as the new CEC and four others as election commissioners under section 118 (1) of the constitution.

The Cabinet Division issued separate gazette notifications to this end on that day.

The new EC has been constituted on the basis of the recommendation of the six-member search committee.