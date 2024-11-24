বাংলা
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » CEC, 4 ECs sworn in
National

CEC, 4 ECs sworn in

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 9 views 1 minutes read

Newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and four Election Commissioners (ECs) Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Begum Tahmida Ahmad and Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah today took oath at the Supreme Court here.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath of office to the CEC and ECs at the Supreme Court (SC) Judges’ Lounge at 1.30pm as SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan conducted the function.

Judges of the Appellate Division, members of the election commission search committee, officials of the Election Commission and employees of the Supreme Court Registrar General’s office, among others, were present.

Earlier on November 21, President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed former secretary AMM Nasir Uddin as the new CEC and four others as election commissioners under section 118 (1) of the constitution.

   

The Cabinet Division issued separate gazette notifications to this end on that day.

The new EC has been constituted on the basis of the recommendation of the six-member search committee.

You may also like

Bangladesh committed to sweeping labour reforms: Chief Adviser

Police initiates probe into passenger harassment incidents at HSIA

Power review committee for hiring reputed international law firm

FA attributes govt’s diplomatic success to overwhelmed global support

Salehuddin opens WB wall art exhibition on youth’s visions

Govt wants to make countrymen true source of power: CA

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Ex-PM Khan supporters kill 4 Pakistan security forces: govt
Bangladesh committed to sweeping labour reforms: Chief Adviser
CEC, 4 ECs sworn in
Police initiates probe into passenger harassment incidents at HSIA

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More