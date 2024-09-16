বাংলা
Monday, September 16, 2024
Politics

ICT gets five more complaints against Hasina

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has received five fresh complaints of murder, genocide and crimes against humanity against a total of 228 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Confirming the matter to BSS, ICT prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said the complaints were filed with the office of the chief prosecutor on Sunday.

Charges were brought against Sheikh Hasina and 64 others over the killings of college students Nure Alam Siddique Rakib and Zubayer on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway on July 20. Rakib’s father Abdul Halim and Zubayer’s father Anwar Uddin filed the complaint yesterday.

Sheikh Hasina and 27 others were accused of the killing of Maruf Hossain in front of BRAC University in the capital’s Badda area on July 19. Maruf’s father Mohammad Idris filed the complaint.

   

One Shafikul Islam Sarkar filed the third complaint against Sheikh Hasina and other unnamed accused over the killing of his son Faisal Sarkar on July 19 in Uttara Abdullahpur area.

Hasina was accused along with 75 others in another complaint filed over the killing of Mahfuzur Rahman, 25, in Mirpur-10 intersection area on July 19. Mahfuzur’s father Abdul Mannan filed the complaint.

One Mohammad Amanullah filed another complaint against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 57 others over the killing of his son Samiu Aman Nur, 13, in Uttara Azampur Footover Bridge area on August 5.

