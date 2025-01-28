বাংলা
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
World News

EU keen to sign Comprehensive Partnership, Cooperation Agreement with Bangladesh

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed interest to continue ongoing collaboration with Bangladesh and explore new avenues to build partnerships, including through a possible Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

In a recent letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stands ready to support a reform process, which should be peaceful and inclusive, respectful of democratic principles, human rights and the rule of law, and lead to transparent, inclusive and credible elections.

“I warmly welcome your commitment to sustainable development, the green transition, the fight against corruption and the advancement of digitalization of financial systems,” the letter read.

The European Commission President said the EU is already engaging on these issues with Bangladesh, and “we look forward to continuing our collaboration with your country and exploring new avenues to build our partnership, including through a possible Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement”.

“We remain open to discussing specific needs with sectoral partners and considering additional support that aligns with ongoing initiatives,” she added.

Ursula said there is substantial potential under the Global Gateway for EU investments in secure and reliable networks and connectivity, including railways, water resources, climate adaptation, health, digital and energy.

“In parallel, we are working with your administration to bolster the capacity of key institutions. We intend to maximize the impact of this work by integrating targeted technical assistance to support policy development and effective governance in these sectors, sharing EU experience relevant,” she said.

She highly appreciated their meeting in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2024.

