বাংলা
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Govt expects WB’s budget support this year: Salehuddin
National

Govt expects WB’s budget support this year: Salehuddin

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 2 minutes read

Finance and Commerce Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today said Bangladesh expects budget support from the World Bank (WB) within this year.

“We’re expecting budget support from the World Bank within this year and this will be finalized and then you will know,” he said.

The adviser said this while talking to the newsmen after a WB delegation led by its Regional Director Mathew A Verghis met him at the Finance Division in Bangladesh Secretariat.

He said the WB team has been requested to immediately provide the budget support to carry out the necessary reforms here.

   

“Since World Bank is our largest multilateral development partner, we need special support in the forms of financial assistance and technical assistance from them,” he added.

The finance adviser said, “They (WB) have agreed and also positive as well as open minded. They have also been assured and more detailed discussions will be held mainly on how to carry out the reforms,”

When asked whether the government has sought $2 billion afresh from the World Bank, he said he did not reveal the amount adding that the issue would be finalized later on.

Dr Salehuddin said each and every assistance comes up with a set of implementable conditions and actions. “The reforms will have to be implementable; otherwise we won’t be able to accomplish those while the donors also won’t lend us the support,” he added.

   

He also said the government has requested the WB so that the reform initiatives become implementable.

Finance ministry officials said that World Bank is likely to provide a $1 billion loan to Bangladesh and the global lender has set four conditions to the Bangladesh Bank.

The amount must be used specifically for reforming the country’s banking and financial sectors and strengthening the central bank. In this regard, the World Bank officials held a meeting recently with Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur.

Sources said $750 million of the loan must be allocated for policy reforms. The central bank expects to receive this assistance in December.

   

The conditions for securing this loan are: establishing a framework for asset management companies to recover non-performing loans from banks and financial institutions; formulating policies to determine the actual beneficiaries of loans; defining the scope of forensic audits for banks and financial institutions; and creating a separate department within Bangladesh Bank for regulatory enforcement.

You may also like

Expose drug godfathers to justice: Home Adviser

Germany to provide 1 billion Euro to Bangladesh: Rizwana

Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed across Bangladesh

Chief Adviser seeks US support in Bangladesh rebuilding

US to provide $202.25m grant to Bangladesh

US pledges to help Bangladesh expand economic opportunities

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed across Bangladesh
Journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta detained near Dobaura border in Mymensingh
Ongoing Indian sport events and its coverage by various betting platforms
Chief Adviser seeks US support in Bangladesh rebuilding

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More