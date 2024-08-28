বাংলা
Thursday, August 29, 2024
National

Interested people asked to deposit money to CA’s relief fund to help flood victims

by Mir Shakil
The people interested in assisting the victims of the recent devastating floods have been asked to send money to the account of the Chief Adviser’s Relief and Welfare Fund.

The Account Name: Chief Adviser’s Relief and Welfare Fund, Bank: Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser’s Office, Account No: 0107333004093, according to a message issued from the Chief Adviser’s Office here today.

Also, on behalf of the Chief Adviser, the Adviser for Disaster Management and Relief will receive donations at his office, from 3.00 pm to 04.00 pm daily except public holidays, from those who want to hand over cheque or pay-order or bank draft in person.

Those interested in contributing to the relief fund through cheque/pay-order/bank draft have been requested to communicate with Anjan Chandra Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, (Mob: 01718-066725) and Senior Assistant Secretary Shariful Islam (Mob: 01819281208).

   

