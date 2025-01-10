July Proclamation soon after reaching broader consensus: Mahfuj

Adviser Mahful Alam today said the proclamation of the July Revolution would be made after reaching a broader consensus in consultations with all stakeholders.

“The government will hold talks with all political parties next week over the July proclamation…we want to make it an inclusive and unified document,” he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

The press briefing was held after a meeting of the Council of Advisers at the Chief Adviser’s Office with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Adviser Mahfuj Alam said the government thinks if the declaration is made on part of the students without reaching a wider consensus, the current unity and stability of the country may be hampered.

That is why, he said, the government has decided to prepare a unified document on the July proclamation in consultation with all stakeholders.

He said the government will take a decision within the next week on how the July percolation will be prepared and when it will be made public.

The adviser said the declaration of the July Revolution may not be made on January 15 as was planned since additional time is needed to reach broader consensus. But it would not face any significant delay, rather the declaration would be made once a wider agreement is reached, he added

“There was a demand from students to announce it on January 15. Since the government wants to talk to all (stakeholders), it (timeframe) may be extended for some time. But it will not be too late,” he said.

The government will take a decision next week when and how the declaration will be made, Mahfuj said, adding that the dialogue with political parties and other stakeholders of the July uprising will begin and complete next week.

He said the government has taken the responsibility of formulating a document in consultation with all stakeholders of the July uprising – not only political parties but also other stakeholders.

Replying a question, Mahfuj said the interim government will not declare the July proclamation, while it is only facilitating the formation of the proclamation.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and CA’s Deputy Press Secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir were also present at the press briefing.