Khalilur urges Rohingyas to raise unified position ahead of UN conference

High Representative to the Chief Adviser on Rohingya Crisis and Priority Issues Affairs Dr. Khalilur Rahman has urged Rohingyas to articulate their common voice in preparation for the “International Conference on the Rohingya Muslims” to be held in the United Nations (UN) this year.

A unified position of the Rohingyas, who are a major stakeholder of the conference, will critically influence the adoption of a timely and action-oriented outcome, which will provide a solid basis for their sustainable repatriation, he said.

Dr Rahman made the call when met a cross-section of forcibly displaced Rohingyas at their camps in Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar, a foreign ministry’s press release said here today.

The United Nations General Assembly in September 2024 decided by consensus to hold the International Conference this year following the call of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Dr. Rahman also advised the Rohingya gathering to refrain from all forms of illegal and violent activities and direct their efforts positively toward successful resolution of their issue.

Participants pledged that they will work constructively toward creating a common platform to define their uniform position.

They also expressed their gratitude to the people of Bangladesh for their generosity and their profound thanks to Prof Yunus for strongly taking up their cause with the international community.

Dr. Rahman also met with the UN system team providing humanitarian assistance to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas in the camps and discussed matters of common interest.

The UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis told the meeting that the top leadership of the UN system has full support to the Chief Adviser and the High Representative in their work in regard to the Rohingyas and the upcoming International Conference.