People to get benefit of giving magistracy power to army: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) said today the people will get benefit of bestowing magistracy power upon the army.

“Police officials who are yet to join the services, won’t be allowed to join anymore,” he said, adding, “The people of Bangla (Bangladesh) will reap benefit of bestowing the magistracy power upon the commissioned officers of Bangladesh Army,” he said.

He made the remarks while replying to a query of reporters after the closing ceremony of the basic training for 40th BCS (Ansar) officers and 25th batch sepoy recruits at the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Academy in Safipur, today.

Mentioning that the Army has long been working at the field levels to serve the people, he said, “The Army has been given the magistracy power to ensure public service and maintain the law and order.”

The Home Adviser said the law enforcement agencies have lack of manpower and the magistracy power has given to the Army to fill up the gap.

Replying to another query, he said, “Police officials who are yet to join the service, they will not allow to join anymore. Disciplinary and legal action will be taken against them.”

The number of police is yet to join the service is not worth mentioning, he said, adding that the police officials who were mainly involved in misdeeds did not join the services.

He has sought cooperation of all to bring the police officials involved in wrongdoings to book.

In another query, the Home Adviser said, “Bangladesh Army is a disciplined and people friendly force. The commoners have no problem to make communication with them as well as taking help from them.”