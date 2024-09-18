বাংলা
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Hasina, 162 others sued over attempt to murder deliveryman
Politics

Hasina, 162 others sued over attempt to murder deliveryman

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 2 views 1 minutes read

A case was filed today against 163 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, allegedly for attempting to murder a private company deliveryman during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

The other prominent accused in the case are- Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder and Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Bacchu.

Victim Shimul Ahmed filed the complaint himself at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman.

The court, after recording statement of the complainant, asked Mirpur Police Station to file the matter as first information report (FIR).

   

According to the case documents, Shimul joined anti-discrimination student movement on July 19. Around 5pm on that day, he got shot on the thigh, making him cripple for life.

You may also like

ICT gets five more complaints against Hasina

Begum Khaleda Zia taken to hospital for medical check-up

Hasina sued over attempt to murder lawyer in 2013

Quader among 75 sued for killing school student in Uttara

Travel ban imposed on former ministers and MP’s

BNP’s 46th founding anniversary today

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Germany to provide 1 billion Euro to Bangladesh: Rizwana
Govt expects WB’s budget support this year: Salehuddin
ICT gets five more complaints against Hasina
Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed across Bangladesh

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More