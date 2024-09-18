Hasina, 162 others sued over attempt to murder deliveryman

A case was filed today against 163 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, allegedly for attempting to murder a private company deliveryman during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

The other prominent accused in the case are- Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder and Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Bacchu.

Victim Shimul Ahmed filed the complaint himself at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman.

The court, after recording statement of the complainant, asked Mirpur Police Station to file the matter as first information report (FIR).

According to the case documents, Shimul joined anti-discrimination student movement on July 19. Around 5pm on that day, he got shot on the thigh, making him cripple for life.