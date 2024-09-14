Signal 3 for maritime ports, one for river ports

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting local cautionary signal number three as gusty or squally weather may affect ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country.

“The well-marked low over the southeastern part of the country and adjoining the Northeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, then deep land depression over Jashore and adjoining area at 9 am today. It is likely to move northwestwards further,” said a special weather bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

“Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country. Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh,” it said.

In another special bulletin, the BMD said: “In association with rain or thundershowers with temporary gusts or squalls (speeding 60-80 kph) is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Dhaka, Jashore, Kushtia, Faridpur, Madaripur, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, wherein the river ports shall hoist riverine warning signal no two.”

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind (speed 45-60 kph) is likely to occur elsewhere over the country wherein river ports shall hoist cautionary signal no one,” it added.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain closed to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.