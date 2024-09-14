বাংলা
Saturday, September 14, 2024
US delegation head Neiman arrives

Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury Brent Neiman arrived here this morning to lead his country’s delegation to discuss issues pertaining to bilateral relations.

He was received by foreign ministry’s Director General (North America) Khandker Masudul Alam at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital, foreign ministry sources said.

Dhaka has prepared for a comprehensive and multi-faceted discussion as it welcomed the first US high level delegation following the formation of the interim government led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who is currently visiting New Delhi, will join the delegation later today.

   

The US delegation is scheduled to meet with Chief Adviser Prof. Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, and Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, in addition to engaging in other official meetings.

Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin will also host a working lunch, which will be attended by representatives from relevant ministries.

The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, not just a single issue, the foreign secretary told media regarding the visit.

According to a spokesperson from the US Department of State, the discussions will focus on how the United States can contribute to Bangladesh’s economic growth, financial stability, and development priorities.

   

During his visit, the state department said Assistant Secretary Lu will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to fostering economic growth and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

In Dhaka, Lu will join an interagency delegation for meetings with the interim government.

The delegation will include representatives from the US Department of the Treasury, USAID, and the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Discussions will focus on advancing bilateral relations under the new political circumstances.

   

