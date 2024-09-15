বাংলা
Sunday, September 15, 2024
National

US pledges to help Bangladesh expand economic opportunities

The visiting high-level United States (US) delegation today offered commitment to help expand Bangladesh’s economic opportunities, build its institutional capacity and uphold human rights, the US embassy said.

“We are committed to helping expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, uphold human rights, and mitigate climate risks with our partner, Bangladesh,” it said.

The US embassy revealed this on its official Facebook page after a meeting between Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and the visiting delegation at the state guest house Padma in the capital.

The US delegation was headed by Assistant Secretary for International Finance of the US Department of Treasury Brent Neiman and comprised by US State Department Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, among others.

   

“Great to meet the Foreign Affairs Advisor at Padma House,” said the embassy.

The US delegation is also scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and attend a working lunch hosted by the foreign secretary in the state guest house Padma.

Earlier, the US state department spokesperson said the discussions will focus on how the United States can contribute to Bangladesh’s economic growth, financial stability, and development priorities.

