US to provide $202.25m grant to Bangladesh

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide $202.25 million grant to Bangladesh for its three sectors namely good governance, social, human and economic opportunity and resilience.

Bangladesh and USAID today signed the 6th amendment of the “The Development Objective Grant Agreement (DOAG)” at the State Guest House Padma here in this regard.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Additional Secretary AKM Shahabuddin and USAID Mission Director Reed J. Aeschliman inked it on behalf of their respective sides.

Finance and Commerce Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, visiting US Assistant Secretary for International Finance of the US Department of Treasury Brent Neiman and US State Department Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, among others, witnessed the signing ceremony.

On September 27, 2021, a new DOAG was signed between Bangladesh and USAID for the period of 2021-2026.

By implementing the DOAG, USAID is committed to contributing a total of $954 million. So far upto 5th amendment, USAID has provided $425 million to Bangladesh.

The USA is a trusted development partner of Bangladesh since 1972. Under an umbrella agreement titled “Economic Technical and Related Assistance” which was signed in 1974, the USA has contributed more than $8 billion till today in different sectors like democracy and governance; food security; health and education; global climate change.

The country provides most of its development assistance through USAID, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and some other government and non-government organizations.