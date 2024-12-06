বাংলা
National

105 more Bangladeshis return from Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

written by Mir Shakil 3 views 1 minutes read

A total of 105 Bangladeshis stranded in conflict-ridden Lebanon returned home on Thursday night with the support of the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment ministries, Bangladesh mission in Beirut and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

They returned on Emirates Airlines flight EK-584, financed by the Bangladesh government, arriving on December 5 at 11pm.

This recent repatriation brings the total number of Bangladeshis safely returned from Lebanon to 963 over nine flights.

Officials from foreign affairs and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment ministries and IOM representatives received the returnees upon their arrival at the airport.

   

The IOM provided each individual with Taka 5,000, essential food supplies, and basic medical care.

The officials engaged with the returnees to hear firsthand accounts of their experiences amid the ongoing conflict.

Notably, one Bangladeshi expatriate was reportedly killed in a recent bombing incident in Lebanon.

The government has reiterated its commitment to cover repatriation costs for all Bangladeshis wishing to return home from Lebanon due to the ongoing violence.

   

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut continues efforts to ensure the safety of those who choose to remain.

