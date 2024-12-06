Macron Seeks New Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron is in talks with political factions as he aims to name a new prime minister and navigate France’s ongoing political crisis. His government was dealt a major blow on Wednesday when Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s administration was ousted in a historic no-confidence vote. This marked the first time in over 60 years that a French government had been toppled by such a vote.

In a defiant speech late Thursday, Macron rejected calls for his resignation, blaming an “anti-republican front” composed of hard-left and far-right factions for the political turmoil. Macron vowed to appoint a new prime minister soon, stressing that the priority of the new government would be to pass the 2025 budget, which had been a point of contention under Barnier’s leadership.

Barnier resigned following the defeat, triggered by his austerity-driven budget plan that was unpopular with many lawmakers. Although Barnier’s government was ousted, his ministers will continue handling day-to-day affairs until a new government is formed.

On Friday, Macron is set to meet with leaders from his centrist party, the Socialist Party, and the right-wing Republicans to search for a political compromise. Notably, the far-left France Unbowed and the far-right National Rally (RN) have not been invited to these talks.

The timing is critical, as Macron will host world leaders, including US President-elect Donald Trump, for the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral on Saturday. Macron pointed to the cathedral’s swift rebuilding as proof that France could “do the impossible” in challenging times.

Barnier’s departure follows snap parliamentary elections in June, which resulted in a hung parliament. The far-right’s support was pivotal in Barnier’s government’s survival, and their opposition to his budget led to his downfall.

Macron faces pressure, with many French citizens calling for his resignation. Polls show that over 60% of the population believes Macron should step down. However, Macron remains resolute, asserting that he will fulfill his five-year mandate, which ends in 2027, and will continue working to address the country’s challenges.

Barnier’s ouster is the latest in a series of short-lived prime ministers since Macron took office in 2017. The political deadlock makes it uncertain how long his next prime minister will last, with figures like Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and former Socialist leader Bernard Cazeneuve being mentioned as potential successors.