Wednesday, August 7, 2024
National

Bangladesh Army urges people to abide by curfew: ISPR

Bangladesh Army today urged the people to abide
by the curfew which was imposed for an indefinite period from today as the
country’s overall law and order situation deteriorated again.

“Bangladesh Army will perform its promised duty in line with Bangladesh
Constitution and existing laws of the country. In this regard, the people are
requested to abide by the curfew as well as give full cooperation to this
end,” said an ISPR release issued here.

It said the decision of imposing curfew has been taken for ensuring security
of the people’s lives and properties and important establishments of the
state.

