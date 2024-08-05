Bangladesh Army urges people to abide by curfew: ISPR

Bangladesh Army today urged the people to abide

by the curfew which was imposed for an indefinite period from today as the

country’s overall law and order situation deteriorated again.

“Bangladesh Army will perform its promised duty in line with Bangladesh

Constitution and existing laws of the country. In this regard, the people are

requested to abide by the curfew as well as give full cooperation to this

end,” said an ISPR release issued here.

It said the decision of imposing curfew has been taken for ensuring security

of the people’s lives and properties and important establishments of the

state.