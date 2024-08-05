PM calls for resisting anarchists with iron hands

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the

people of the country to curb anarchists with iron hands.

“No one of those who now are carrying out violence is a student. They are

terrorists,” said PM’s Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alam Sarker

quoting the Prime Minister as saying.

The Prime Minister has given the instruction after coming out of the meeting

of National Committee on Security Affairs (NCSA), the highest policy making

authority of the national security, at her official Ganabhaban residence

here, Sarwar added.

Ministers of foreign affairs, finance, law, home, civil aviation, education,

PM’s security affairs adviser and state ministers for power, energy and

mineral resources, and information and broadcasting, were present at the

meeting.

Cabinet Secretary, Chiefs of three services, PM’s Principal Secretary, Senior

Secretary of Foreign Ministry, Principal Staff Office (PSO) of Armed Forces

Division (AFD), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director Generals of BGB,

NSI and DGFI, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NCSA, Director General (DG) of

RAB and Special Branch (SB) chief, were present, among others,