Wednesday, August 7, 2024
National

PM calls for resisting anarchists with iron hands

File Photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the
people of the country to curb anarchists with iron hands.

“No one of those who now are carrying out violence is a student. They are
terrorists,” said PM’s Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alam Sarker
quoting the Prime Minister as saying.

The Prime Minister has given the instruction after coming out of the meeting
of National Committee on Security Affairs (NCSA), the highest policy making
authority of the national security, at her official Ganabhaban residence
here, Sarwar added.

Ministers of foreign affairs, finance, law, home, civil aviation, education,
PM’s security affairs adviser and state ministers for power, energy and
mineral resources, and information and broadcasting, were present at the
meeting.

   

Cabinet Secretary, Chiefs of three services, PM’s Principal Secretary, Senior
Secretary of Foreign Ministry, Principal Staff Office (PSO) of Armed Forces
Division (AFD), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director Generals of BGB,
NSI and DGFI, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NCSA, Director General (DG) of
RAB and Special Branch (SB) chief, were present, among others,

 

