Bashir seeks people’s support to ensure justice for all

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin has urged all to supplement the government’s efforts to ensure justice for all in the country.

“We have to ensure justice and we want to establish that and so we seek support and cooperation from all,” he said.

The commerce adviser addressed the closing session of the Advanced Technology Solution (ATS) Expo-2024 organized by Walton at the Bashundhara International Convention Center here last night, said an official release.

He said after assuming office following the August 5 uprising, the interim government’s basic tasks are now to carry out the reforms and then hold an election.

Bashir said although many get policy support from the government, but they could not sustainably utilize that in the right place. “Walton in this regard is utilizing properly the support from the government keeping intact its product diversity which is also commendable,”

Considering the LDC graduation in 2026, the commerce adviser said that the country needs to minimize its expenditure and thus save more foreign currency in line with the goals and targets of the graduation.

He also said that all would have to work concertedly to make a place in the global market going beyond the local market through newer innovations.

Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin was present as a special guest in the program.

Walton Hi-Tech Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam and Director SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, among others, were present.