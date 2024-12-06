বাংলা
Friday, December 6, 2024
Home » Indian propaganda will cause no harm to Bangladesh: Sakhawat
National

Indian propaganda will cause no harm to Bangladesh: Sakhawat

by Mir Shakil
by Mir Shakil

Shipping, Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain has said Indian propaganda against Bangladesh will not cause any harm to us.

“We have everything including medical facilities and huge market. So, we will not suffer from any Indian progaganda against us,” he said.

The adviser said this while visiting cargo yard and immigration at the customs and land port station at Benapole here today.

Brigadier Sakhawat said huge number of Bangladeshis every year visit India for various purposes including treatment which usually make India largely benefitted economically.

   

“If India is reluctant to provide these facilities, then Bangladeshis will not go there,” he said.

Talking about majority and minority issues, the shipping adviser said, “there is no such divide among us. People of all religions are living here with equal status.”

“We are historically equal irrespective of all creeds and casts”, he said requesting all not to pay heed to any provocation.

Officials of Benapole land port, customs, police and local administration were present.

   

