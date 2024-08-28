Hasina, 21 others sued over killing of City University student

Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 21 others were charged today over the killing of City University student Md Sazzad Hossain Sajal and torching his body during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Sajal’s elder brother Mijanur Rahman filed the complaint with Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Mostafizur Rahman’s court which recorded it and Ashulia Police Station to file it as first information report (FIR).

Other prominent accused in the case are- Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Abdullah Al Mamun, Harun Ur Rashid, Biplab Kumar and Habibur Rahman.

According to the case documents, hundreds of students brought out a procession in Baipail area on August 5 in support of anti-discrimination movement. Police with the aim to quell the movement, fired on the procession and detained many students.

Sajal was arrested from the rally and subsequently killed by gunshot in cold blood inside the police station. To get rid of all the evidence of their crimes, police put Sajal’s body alongside the bodies of 7/8 more students into a leguna and set it on fire by pouring petrol on it.