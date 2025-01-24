No decision yet on Begum Zia’s liver transplant: Dr. Zahid

No decision has been taken yet on the liver transplant of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, said her personal physician Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain while briefing reporters in front of ‘The London Clinic’ on Thursday night.

This information was confirmed to BSS by London-based Bangladeshi journalist Shahed Shafiq.

Shahed Shafiq said quoting Dr. Zahid as saying, “No decision has been made on Begum Zia’s liver transplant. Begum Khaleda Zia has undergone some more tests today [Thursday]. Those reports will be available on Friday. If everything is fine in the report, she may be discharged from the hospital in the evening. After that, she will return home [London residence of Tarique Rahman].”

Dr. Zahid said that she will receive regular treatment from home in the future under the constant supervision of Professor Patrick Kennedy and Jennifer Cross.

Dr. Zahid also said, “Several tests have been conducted in the last 17 days. Two or three reports have not yet come. Some tests cannot be done at ‘The London Clinic’, they have to be done at an outside hospital. However, Khaleda Zia is physically much better than before.”

Explaining the reason for not taking a decision on Khaleda Zia’s liver transplant yet, Dr. Zahid said,

“A decision has not yet been taken on Madam’s liver transplant because age is the most important consideration here. Moreover, she was deprived of treatment by being kept in jail.”

Dr. Zahid also said, “The doctors at the clinic say that if Madam could have been brought abroad much earlier, her liver transplant could have been done. She would have recovered quickly. Now all the doctors agree to continue her treatment through medicine and the treatment will continue accordingly.”UK BNP President and Chairperson’s Advisor MA Malek and General Secretary Kaysar M Ahmed were present at the briefing.