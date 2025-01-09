Khaleda Zia admitted to London Clinic

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to the London Clinic, a specialized hospital in London, UK, today (Wednesday) for advanced treatment.

“Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to the London Clinic under Professor Patrick Kennedy at 6.30pm (BST),” BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan quoted Khaleda Zia’s personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain as saying.

Earlier, the BNP chairperson was taken to the hospital directly from the Heathrow Airport.

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was driven to the hospital by her son BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman accompanied them.

Bangladeshi physicians, who accompanied the former premier to London, handed over treatment related documents to the doctors of the London Clinic.

Later, the physicians of the clinic decided to get her admitted to the facility for further treatment after reviewing the documents and carrying out some required medical tests.

Begum Khaleda Zia, the three-time prime minister of Bangladesh, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, kidney ailment, heart disease, diabetes and arthritis, for long.

The BNP chairperson left Dhaka for London on Tuesday night by a special air ambulance provided by the Emir of Qatar.

The air ambulance carrying Khaleda Zia landed at Heathrow International Airport in London at 2:55 pm (BST).

At the Heathrow Airport, Khaleda Zia was received by her son BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman and granddaughter Barrister Zaima Rahman.

The reunion of Begum Khaleda Zia and her eldest son Tarique Rahman after a long 7 years rendered an emotional atmosphere as mother and son hugged each other with heavenly warmth at the Heathrow International Airport in London.

Tarique Rahman got the cherished moment of embracing his mother ending a long separation on arrival of Khaleda Zia in the UK which ultimately made him delighted with tears of joy rolling down on his cheeks.

Begum Khaleda Zia’s daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman became emotional too.

Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner in London Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan welcomed the former prime minister with a bouquet at the airport.

Besides, senior BNP leaders in London also welcomed the BNP chairperson at the airport while hundreds of leaders and activists thronged outside the airport ahead of Begum Khaleda Zia’s arrival there.

Begum Khaleda Zia is supposed to receive treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland in the USA after receiving treatment at the London Clinic.

Earlier, in October 2023, Khaleda Zia underwent successful vascular surgery under the supervision of three specialist doctors, who came to Dhaka from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

According to Khaleda Zia’s personal physicians, it is very urgent to transplant her liver. It might take about two months to complete her full treatment.

According to party sources, after receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital, she will go to London again.

From there, she is scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Umrah and then return home.

Khaleda Zia last visited London on July 15, 2017, for follow-up treatment of her eyes and feet.